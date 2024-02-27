Citigroup Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $81.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.53.

NYSE IFF opened at $77.38 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

