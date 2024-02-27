Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,420 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,678,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 651,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after buying an additional 333,414 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

