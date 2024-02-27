Citigroup Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $22.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

NYSE FL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. 1,002,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Foot Locker by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,967 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

