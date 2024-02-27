Citigroup Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $290.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.34.

SNOW traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.92. 2,517,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Snowflake by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

