Citigroup Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $44.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.65.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,013,000 after buying an additional 168,601 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169,476 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.