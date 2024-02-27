Citigroup Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $44.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.65.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,013,000 after buying an additional 168,601 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169,476 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
