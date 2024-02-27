Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

Clarivate Stock Down 25.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 9,662,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,476. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLVT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,167,000 after buying an additional 238,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.