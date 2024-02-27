Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70 to $0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Clarivate by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Clarivate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

