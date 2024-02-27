Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.18. Clarivate shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1,256,180 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLVT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Clarivate Stock Down 17.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Exor N.V. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256,346 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,694 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 15.7% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 25,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,404,000 after purchasing an additional 412,826 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Stories

