CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $20.35

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $23.07. CleanSpark shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 12,050,857 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

