Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 1.5 %

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.91. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,638 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 448,197 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,818,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,920,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 781,219 shares during the last quarter.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

