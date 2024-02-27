Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Buys $59,240.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clearfield Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 135,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $449.83 million, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $63.53.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $13,025,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $23,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

