Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,099,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,676 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $79,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $23,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,127 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,161,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 153,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

