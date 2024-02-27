Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,614. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $21,485,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

