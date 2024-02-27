Clough Capital Partners L P Has $2.19 Million Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHD. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 8,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,401. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Cuts Dividend

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

