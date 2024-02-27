Clough Capital Partners L P Has $2.78 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 63.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STWD traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 478,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,851. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. TheStreet downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

