Clough Capital Partners L P Has $2 Million Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its stake in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 1.01% of 2seventy bio worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2seventy bio Trading Up 7.1 %

TSVT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.88. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

2seventy bio Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

