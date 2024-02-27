Clough Capital Partners L P Has $23.40 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,085 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 2.5% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.65. 1,568,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,037,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.83. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

