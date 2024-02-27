Clough Capital Partners L P Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,600 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.24% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 790,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $7,966,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,324,773.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,876,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,438,797.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,389,623 shares of company stock worth $21,042,480.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BCAT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 77,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,153. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

