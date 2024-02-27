Clough Capital Partners L P Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.5% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $11.77 on Tuesday, reaching $314.55. 12,310,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.43. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

