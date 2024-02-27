Clough Capital Partners L P Increases Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTR. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,102 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $387,237.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,087,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,928,825.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,158. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is presently 195.59%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

