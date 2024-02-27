Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $8.63 Million in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 143.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in argenx by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in argenx by 43.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $408.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,969. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.18.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

