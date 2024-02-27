Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,000. DexCom accounts for about 1.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.74. The stock had a trading volume of 690,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,995. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,189 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

