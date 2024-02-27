Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases Shares of 72,200 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.13% of Akero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. 165,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,071 shares of company stock worth $605,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

