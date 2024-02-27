Clough Capital Partners L P Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.75. 921,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,279. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $375.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.15 and a 200 day moving average of $326.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

