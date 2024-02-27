Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 2,050 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.4% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Visa by 82.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 163,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE V traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $282.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,250. The firm has a market cap of $518.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $285.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

