CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $417.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.80. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCNE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.