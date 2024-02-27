Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $847.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $883.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.47. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $495.11 and a 52 week high of $961.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Consolidated
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.