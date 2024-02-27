Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $847.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $883.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.47. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $495.11 and a 52 week high of $961.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $7,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.