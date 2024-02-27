Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KOF opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

