Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.17.

Codexis Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Codexis stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Codexis by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

