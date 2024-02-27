Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $656.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

