Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $656.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
