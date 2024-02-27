Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $90,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLB. Stephens lowered Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

