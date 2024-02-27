Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.9 %

FIX traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $290.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,398. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.09 and a 1 year high of $292.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.30 and its 200 day moving average is $194.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

