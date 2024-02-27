Commercial National Financial Co. (CNAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 8th

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CNAF opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.