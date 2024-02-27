Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,604,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,252,223 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $98,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of BVN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. 395,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,268. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

