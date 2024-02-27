Comparing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) and EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and EFG International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 1 3 0 2.75 EFG International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. EFG International pays an annual dividend of C$0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EFG International pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and EFG International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $29.54 billion 2.06 $8.68 billion $1.39 7.36 EFG International N/A N/A N/A C$0.14 77.80

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than EFG International. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EFG International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and EFG International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 27.15% 14.85% 1.04% EFG International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats EFG International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About EFG International

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. It offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, trading services, and Islamic solutions; wealth planning and trust services; credit and financing services, such as Islamic, property, and investment financing; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services. The company also provides other banking services consisting of custody, foreign exchange and treasury, and trading services, as well as accounts and cards, and metals; and supports independent asset managers to set up private label funds. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East. EFG International AG was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

