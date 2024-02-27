Compound Price Tops $79.91 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $79.91 or 0.00140216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $646.00 million and approximately $127.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038218 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019614 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005388 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,418 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,300.25918178 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 75.29316341 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $115,606,304.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

