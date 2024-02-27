Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

