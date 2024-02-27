Conflux 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.09 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $927.52 million and approximately $44.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.00520051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00130574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00228313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00143181 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029179 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,974,630,890 coins and its circulating supply is 3,749,640,955 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,974,469,826.8 with 3,749,469,814.09 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25324796 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $45,049,970.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

