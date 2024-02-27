Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 83,382 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $66.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

