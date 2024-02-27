Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 287,919 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $9,245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 200,108 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

