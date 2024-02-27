Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $80,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

CYTK stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

