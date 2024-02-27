Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.11 Million Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202,147 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 24,540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,522,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

UEC opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

