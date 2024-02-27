Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.46 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 454,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,443,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

