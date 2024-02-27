Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 161,361 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,361 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Qifu Technology worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,862,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after acquiring an additional 765,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 762,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $10,779,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

