Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,504 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 200.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXNX opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXNX

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.