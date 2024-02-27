Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 44,503 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,503 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Hanesbrands worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

