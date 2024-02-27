Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. Copart has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

