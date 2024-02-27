Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,049 shares of company stock worth $2,007,311 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

