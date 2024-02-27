Coupang Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 39,420 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 209% compared to the average daily volume of 12,773 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock worth $461,832,871. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 9,162,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380,528. Coupang has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

