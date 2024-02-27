Covestor Ltd Boosts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $172.14 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $175.34. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

